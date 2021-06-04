BREWSTER (CBS) – A kayaker was saved Friday morning after he was knocked over by the wind and into the water at Long Pond in Brewster.
Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran told WBZ-TV firefighters were called to the pond around 9 a.m. for reports of a man and a woman in the water.
The woman, who was on a paddle board, was knocked off by the wind but was able to make it to shore. The man in the kayak fell into the water and needed help.
Brewster firefighters then sent out a boat and rescued the man about 150 yards from shore.
The woman was not hurt. The man was taken to the hospital with possible hypothermia and is in stable condition.