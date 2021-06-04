Patriots Reportedly Sign Wide Receiver Marvin HallThe Patriots have added another wide receiver to their roster, reportedly signing Marvin Hall.

Bill Belichick Praises Bruins For Great Game 3 Win Over Islanders: 'Go B's'The Patriots are hard at work with OTAs, but Bill Belichick is fully invested in the Bruins' thrilling playoff run.

UMass Hockey Signs Head Coach Greg Carvel To Five-Year ExtensionGreg Carvel will not be leaving the UMass Minutemen anytime soon.

Bill Belichick Confident That Brad Stevens Will Succeed In New Role With CelticsMany are wondering how Brad Stevens will handle the shift from head coach to Celtics president. Bill Belichick is not one of them, as he has all the confidence that Stevens will thrive in his new role.

Red Sox Ready For First Series Against Yankees: 'Should Be Loud, Should Be Fun'The Red Sox and the Yankees square off for the first time this season with a three-game set in New York this weekend.