BOSTON (CBS) — It was only last weekend that the discussion was the dreary conditions as afternoon highs were stuck in the 40s and 50s. Worcester set new record cold high temperature records, staying in the 40s all weekend. It even snowed at Stratton Mountain in Vermont on Saturday morning.

Fast forward to this weekend, where not only are 90s expected, but the start of what could be the first heat wave since August 2020.

Saturday:

The first half of the weekend will be an appetizer to the main course. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, some places tapping 90°, under mainly clear sunny skies. Humidity will also be on the higher side for the afternoon.

Sunday:

Boston will end the weekend on a HOT note. Highs will easily cross 90°, some topping out in the mid-to-low 90s. It will be muggy, making the feels-like temperatures hit the upper 90s. This is the start of a really warm stretch of days.

Heat Wave on the Horizon…

In order a heat wave to be official, a city must have three straight days of 90° or higher temperatures. It’s likely Boston hits its first heat wave of the year Sunday through Tuesday, with an extra day possible on Wednesday.

At the moment, Boston has two 90°+ days for the season, slightly ahead of the year-to-date average of one day thus far. In fact, the average first 90° day for Boston isn’t until June 8th.

So if the early April feel of last weekend isn’t for you, don’t worry. The heat and humidity are arriving in no time.