STONEHAM (CBS) – The school community in Stoneham is coming together to support one of their own with the hope of saving a life.

The Central Middle School is rallying around Assistant Principal Sandra Fulmer and her family, praying someone will be the match for her daughter Melissa.

Melissa was diagnosed with a rare leukemia at the end of February. After three months of chemotherapy, doctors say a bone marrow transplant is what will give her a fighting chance.

So far, more than 22 million swabs are in the national database and there is still no match.

Yet, there is still faith circling around the mother of two that someone between the ages of 18 and 44 is out there ready and willing to help.

“It was very difficult, someone you become so close to. Her pain, the pain she’s going through. Staff was devastated to hear the news and yeah it hit close to home for everybody,” Principal Chris Banos told WBZ-TV.

“One swab, one match. You’re saving somebody, You’re saving a life and what more can you ask for, that’s the biggest gift you can give somebody. “

A “Be The Match” event is being held Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Middle School.

The swabs will be both drive-up and walk-up. The process will only take seconds, but it could make all the difference.