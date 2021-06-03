PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was charged with drunk driving after crashing into two vehicles a short time after police said he was clocked going over 100 MPH.
On Wednesday around 6 p.m., New Hampshire State Police were notified of an erratic driver going northbound from the Massachusetts state line headed toward Portsmouth.
A witness told police the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze had rear-end damage and was swerving on the road.
Police saw the car a short time later, and the driver was clocked at 113 MPH.
When troopers caught up to the car, the driver exited the highway toward the Portsmouth traffic circle. That’s when he crashed into two cars. Neither of the other drivers was hurt.
Following the crash, the driver continued over the median and slammed into a tree.
Police removed 32-year-old Joseph Noone of Portsmouth from the car and immediately arrested him. Noone was charged with reckless operation, reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, operating after a suspension and speeding.
Noone was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and released on personal recognizance bail. He remained at the hospital for observation and will be summoned to Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date.