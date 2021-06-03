BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are in New York looking to break up a 1-1 series tie with the Islanders. The good news is that Boston should have right winger Craig Smith back for Thursday night’s Game 3.
Smith left Boston's Game 1 win with a lower-body injury and did not suit up for Game 2 on Monday night. He was back on the ice Wednesday and Thursday morning, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expecting to have Smith back in the lineup for Game 3.
“We anticipate he’ll play,” Cassidy said Thursday morning.
Unless there is a last-second issue with Smith, he'll rejoin David Krejci and Taylor Hall on Boston's second line for Game 3, with Jake DeBrusk returning to the right side on Boston's third line. Karson Kuhlman will be the odd man out in Smith's return.
Smith has a goal and two assists in postseason play, after recording 13 goals and 19 assists during the regular season.
The news was not as good for Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, who did not travel with the team and will be out for at least Games 3 and 4 with an upper-body injury.
"He's easing his way back in," Cassidy said of the veteran blue-liner. "He's made some progress but obviously not to the point where he's with the team."
The puck will drop on Game 3 just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, with Game 4 set for Saturday night.