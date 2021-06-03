AMHERST (CBS) – An Amherst homeowner discovered a vandal had been in the neighborhood. The suspect, however, was not what he suspected.
Nick Diehl said he woke up Thursday to find his mailbox had been ripped off the post and left on the ground below.READ MORE: Newton Approves New Limits On Where Gun Stores Can Open
Diehl suspected someone had intentionally knocked the mailbox down, but when he checked his surveillance camera he discovered the guilty party was a bear.READ MORE: Massachusetts Looking Into Possibility Of COVID Vaccine Lottery
The bear was captured on video around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. It can be seen pawing at the mailbox for several minutes before ripping it down.MORE NEWS: Steamship Authority Ransomware Attack: Ticketing Problems Continue For Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket Ferry Service
After inspecting the damage, the bear wandered off into the neighborhood.