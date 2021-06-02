The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown. 77-Year-Old Man Allegedly Shot In Leg After Fight With Dirt Bike Riders In Worcester – CBS Boston
WORCESTER (CBS) — A 77-year-old man was shot in the leg after an alleged fight with a large group of people riding dirt bikes Wednesday night.

Worcester Police responded to the area on Route 20 at about 5:51 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

