(MARE) – Corey is a happy, loveable, and insightful teen of African American Decent. He enjoys Legos, roller coasters, and anything athletic. Corey loves Chinese food and he can cook grilled cheese, eggs, and pancakes. He is an appealing and sociable child who relates well to older kids and adults and has formed positive relationships with his peers and works well in group activities. Corey has made great progress with support and regular accommodations from his IEP. Corey wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

Legally freed for adoption, Corey’s social worker is looking for a loving and supportive two-parent home or a single parent with other adults in the home or in close proximity for daily support. It is also important that he has a mother figure and is the youngest in the home. Corey needs to maintain contact with his older sister, Kiy’aa, who is also free for adoption, and if possible, would love a family willing to open their home to her.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.