SALEM (CBS) — Upon stepping aboard, it’s easy to forget you’re on Massachusetts’ North Shore. “Tiki Hut Boats” offers 90-minute cruises out of Salem Harbor through October 30.

“You get to see Salem from a different view. It’s such an important city and there’s so much history here and the harbor is wonderful, the people are great, it’s eclectic, it’s fun,” said Karen Paszkowski.

She and her husband Scott Paszkowski are behind Tiki Hut Boats.

“I think we’ve got the best jobs in the world. We get to hang out with each other all day long and serve smiles and cocktails and be on the water all day. It’s the best job there is,” added Scott.

The vessel features a bathroom, full bar, and dog hut for beloved crew member Piper– all hand-built by Scott two years ago.

“The name of the boat is ‘Tiki Time.’ It’s 21 feet long, it’s 16 feet wide. We take six people out on a 90-minute tour, we just stay inside the no-wake zone here in Salem,” said Scott.

“Oh my gosh, we’re having so much fun. They’re just fun people, the whole vibe is awesome,” said Sue Williams, who was enjoying her first trip with Tiki Hut Boats.

Tiki Hut Boats launched in September 2019, and due to its success, Karen and Scott are already thinking about expanding their business.

“We are here seven days a week, 12 plus hours a day all through the summer. We want to try to build another boat this fall. We have to pinch ourselves every now and then because we’re so busy. We’re amazed and humbled by how much it’s taken off,” said Scott.

The boat operates daily, running five separate tours on most days. Tickets are $35 per person and all passengers must be at least 21 years old.

“People come on and they’re just free for a while. We have a motto, it’s ‘breathe in the ocean air, breathe out your stress, repeat for 90 minutes.’ So they do that and they leave here laughing,” said Karen.

For more information, visit https://tikihutboats.com.