SUDBURY (CBS) – Officials at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School are investigating found a hate symbol in a classroom.
On Friday, the student discovered a swastika scraped into the back of a seat.
Officials are talking to all students who meet in the classroom to get more information and offer support. Police are also assisting with the investigation.
“Such an act is unacceptable and absolutely not representative of Sudbury expectations,” said a joint statement from Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix and Sudbury Town Manager Henry Hayes, Jr. “Aside from the act itself, we would ask all in Sudbury to take a step back, assess how we can improve ourselves while committing to doing your part in bringing a greater respect for all, regardless of one’s culture, nationality, sexuality and/or beliefs.”