By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, a big chunk of the Patriots’ roster showed up for optional OTAs. This week, a large number of some of the missing players have joined them.

The Patriots shared photos from Tuesday’s OTA session, which included a number of players who weren’t spotted last week — either in the photos shared by the team or, more importantly, on the one session that was attended by the media.

The players who have now been seen for the first time include:

DT Christian Barmore*
RB Rhamondre Stevenson*
DL/LB Chase Winovich

*Rookies

Additionally, running back Damien Harris — who attended last week but wasn’t seen participating in drills — was seen participating in the photos.

Last week, Bill Belichick did not seem overly concerned with any players who aren’t in attendance at the optional sessions.

“The guys that are here are working hard. They’re getting better every day. They’re learning, they’re physically improving their training and their conditioning, and their strength and explosion and their fundamentals and techniques are improving, and I know that a lot of the guys that are aren’t here, I know they’re working hard and I know the guys that weren’t here for a period of time, one, two, three, four weeks that have come here are doing the same thing,” Belichick said last week. “I can see that some of those guys have worked hard. Some of them have some things to work on but I’d say generally speaking that the guys that have come in, that haven’t been here the full time, have been in pretty good condition and are ready to go. And again, each guy has his own circumstances, so I’m not going to get into that, but we’ll see how it goes on for some of the players that aren’t here, which there’s a number of them that aren’t, but we’ll welcome them when they get here. It’s all voluntary. So, when they’re here, they’re here and we’ll work with them.”

The Patriots remain busy at OTAs, with two more sessions this week and four sessions next week. Mandatory minicamp will take place June 15-17.

