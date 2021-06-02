BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, a big chunk of the Patriots’ roster showed up for optional OTAs. This week, a large number of some of the missing players have joined them.

The Patriots shared photos from Tuesday’s OTA session, which included a number of players who weren’t spotted last week — either in the photos shared by the team or, more importantly, on the one session that was attended by the media.

The players who have now been seen for the first time include:

DT Christian Barmore*

RB Rhamondre Stevenson*

DL/LB Chase Winovich *Rookies

Based on some of the photos from today’s @Patriots OTA, looked like there were some players present we didn’t see last week when media were allowed to attend Thursday’s session. Chase Winovich, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris were all present and participating to some extent. pic.twitter.com/0Ga9a6UiK3 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 1, 2021

Also seems like #Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore is now at OTAs. #51 in the background. He’s the only #51 on the roster. Via @PATRIOTSdotCOM pic.twitter.com/H7lxpEjym5 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 1, 2021

Additionally, running back Damien Harris — who attended last week but wasn’t seen participating in drills — was seen participating in the photos.

Last week, Bill Belichick did not seem overly concerned with any players who aren’t in attendance at the optional sessions.

“The guys that are here are working hard. They’re getting better every day. They’re learning, they’re physically improving their training and their conditioning, and their strength and explosion and their fundamentals and techniques are improving, and I know that a lot of the guys that are aren’t here, I know they’re working hard and I know the guys that weren’t here for a period of time, one, two, three, four weeks that have come here are doing the same thing,” Belichick said last week. “I can see that some of those guys have worked hard. Some of them have some things to work on but I’d say generally speaking that the guys that have come in, that haven’t been here the full time, have been in pretty good condition and are ready to go. And again, each guy has his own circumstances, so I’m not going to get into that, but we’ll see how it goes on for some of the players that aren’t here, which there’s a number of them that aren’t, but we’ll welcome them when they get here. It’s all voluntary. So, when they’re here, they’re here and we’ll work with them.”

The Patriots remain busy at OTAs, with two more sessions this week and four sessions next week. Mandatory minicamp will take place June 15-17.