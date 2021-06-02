REVERE (CBS) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion after battling a fire in Revere Wednesday afternoon.
Flames and thick smoke were pouring from the roof of the three-story home on Kingman Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was trapped inside the home.READ MORE: 77-Year-Old Man Shot In Leg After Fight With Dirt Bike Riders In Worcester
The high heat index made it tough to battle the fire.READ MORE: Health Officials Eye Black-Owned Barbershops As Possible COVID Vaccination Sites
“It was trapped up between the ceiling and the attic area, so it’s very difficult to access that,” said Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright. “We had to start pulling ceilings, cutting holes in the roof.”MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will The Government Pay You Each Month?
All five people who live in the home have been accounted for and made it out safely. There is no word on what caused the fire.