BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 100 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 661,394. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,523.
There were 24,906 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.69%.
There are 216 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 76 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 5,431 active cases in Massachusetts.