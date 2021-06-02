BOSTON (CBS) — Lady Gaga isn’t coming to Boston’s Fenway Park this summer after all. The singer announced she’s postponing her tour – already pushed back one year because of the coronavirus pandemic – to 2022.
“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready,” Gaga said in a statement. “So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postponed The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”
Gaga was supposed to play Fenway on August 7; a rescheduled time for Boston hasn’t been announced yet. Anyone who bought tickets will be notified of the new date.
Gaga was the first woman to headline a Fenway concert back in 2017.