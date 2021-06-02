BOSTON (CBS) — Massive changes are indeed coming for the Boston Celtics.

Mere hours after the Celtics were eliminated from the postseason at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, Danny Ainge announced his retirement from his role as Celtics’ president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens will no longer be the team’s head coach, instead moving into Ainge’s former role.

The team will now begin a search for a new head coach, with Stevens leading the way.

“I’m grateful to ownership and to Danny for trusting me with this opportunity,” Stevens said in Wednesday’s announcement. “I’m excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach. I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships.”

According to Wojnarowksi, Stevens has been “worn down with coaching” since the NBA’s bubble in Orlando last year, and he “welcomed the chance to make the transition to the front office.”

Stevens has been described as worn down with coaching since The Bubble, and welcomed the chance to make the transition to the front office, sources tell ESPN. Stevens will help lead the search for his successor as head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Ainge has been contemplating leaving the job for several months and had been talking about possible succession plans with ownership, sources tell ESPN. Stevens turns out to be the franchise's choice. Ainge also moved from head coaching in the NBA to the front office with Phoenix. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Stevens, 44, joined the Celtics in 2013. He’s led the team to a 354-282 regular-season record and 38-40 record in eight seasons. The team reached the Eastern Conference finals three times. This year, with All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics finished the year with a disappointing 36-36 record. Their season ended on Tuesday night with a 123-109 loss to the Nets, who eliminated Boston in five games.

The Indiana native took over the Celtics for a rebuilding process that was expedited in year two by a surprising run to the postseason. In the five seasons from 2015-20, Stevens led the Celtics to a 253-147 regular-season record and a 37-32 postseason record. Prior to getting the Celtics job, he was the head coach at Butler University, where he led the Bulldogs to two national championship games. He compiled a 166-49 record as Butler’s head coach.

Stevens was rumored to have been a target for the University of Indiana in March, with the school reportedly planning to offer him a massive contract to be their coach. Wojnarowski reported that Stevens wasn’t interested, and this latest development likely helps explain why.