A Disappointing Celtics Season Is OverA disappointing and frustrating season by the Boston Celtics has come to an end, and now what should be an interesting offseason can begin.

Celtics Season Ends With 123-109 Loss To Nets In Game 5The Celtics' season ended Tuesday night with a 123-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Brandon Workman Opts Out Of Minor League Deal With Red SoxThe Red Sox have two days to make a decision on Brandon Workman, after the reliever opted out of his minor league deal with the franchise on Tuesday.

Baseball Report: Alex Cora Still Facing Questions About Cheating Scandal In Return To HoustonThis week's Baseball Report looks at Alex Cora's visit to Houston, the Baltimore Orioles' losing streak and Cody Bellinger's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.