BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Parents in two New Hampshire school districts are suing over mask mandates.
The nearly identical lawsuits were filed against the Bedford School District and the Hollis-Brookline School District.
Both claim masks don’t impact the spread of COVID-19 and that children are not impacted by the illness.
In both districts, masks are required while in schools, riding the bus and in during extracurricular activities.
The lawsuits, filed by attorney Robert Fojo, also claim New Hampshire law prohibits schools from requiring restraints on children that restrict their breathing.
“In addition, each lawsuit alleges that wearing a mask has also caused the Plaintiffs’ children, at times, to develop acne and rashes on their faces in the area where the masks are worn,” Fojo wrote in a blog post on the lawsuits. “These problems have caused them to be afraid, suffer anxiety, and experience headaches. Those issues, in turn, make it difficult and uncomfortable for them to participate meaningfully in in-person instruction. They can also cause numerous physiological and psychological effects, as well as long-term health consequences.”
The complaints ask for an emergency order restraining each district from enforcing its mask requirement, and also would prevent them from extending the requirement for the 2021-22 school year.
Rojo wrote that the action is being taken "so that children can continue attending school in-person without the burden of wearing a face mask."
Both school districts said they cannot comment on pending litigation.