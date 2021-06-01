BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during Monday night’s playoff game.
The fine is the maximum allowable amount as permitted by the CBA.
The NHL department of player safety made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Boston’s Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking NY Islanders’ Scott Mayfield.
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 1, 2021
The hit came in the third period of the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 of the second-round series. Mayfield remained down for several moments after the cross-check, but no penalty was called.
#NHLBruins F Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking #Isles D Scott Mayfield.
DeBrusk was not assessed a penalty on the play. pic.twitter.com/aLU16oYo6p
— CordUp 🔌🍋 (@CordUpTime) June 1, 2021
DeBrusk was moved up to Boston’s second line to replace the injured Craig Smith. He didn’t record a point in his 19:32 of ice time, and he was credited with three shots on goal and three hits. He has two goals and one assist in seven playoff games this year, after scoring five goals and registering nine assists in 41 regular-season games.