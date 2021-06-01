ANDOVER (CBS) – A driver was killed in Andover late Monday night after his Corvette ended up pinned underneath a tractor-trailer.
It happened on Route 495 south just before 11:30 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police said the driver lost control of his Corvette and hit another vehicle before colliding with the back end of the truck.
The Corvette driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.
No one else was hurt.