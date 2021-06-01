BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 179 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday after not reporting any numbers on Memorial Day.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 661,294. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,520.
There were 28,829 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.68%.
There are 225 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 77 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 5,918 active cases in Massachusetts.