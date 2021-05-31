BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after a body was found in South Boston Monday morning.
Boston Police said the body was found on East Broadway around 9 a.m.
The body was found in a stairwell leading down from the sidewalk.
No determination has been made if criminal activity was involved.
Police have not released any additional details.