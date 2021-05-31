Celtics Fan Charged With Assaulting Police Officer At TD GardenIn addition to a fan who allegedly threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving, another man is charged with assaulting an officer inside TD Garden.

Sorokin Or Varlamov In Net For Islanders? Barry Trotz Keeps Bruins Guessing Ahead Of Game 2The Bruins don't know which Islanders netminder they'll see on Monday night -- just that he's a left-handed Russian.

Craig Smith Won't Play In Bruins-Islanders Game 2Craig Smith was not on the ice for the Bruins' morning skate, and he won't be on the ice for Monday night's Game 2 against the New York Islanders.

Revs Midfielder Tajon Buchanan Called To Join Canada Men's National TeamThe New England Revolution have a three-week break in the schedule, which will give midfielder Tajon Buchanan a chance to play for the Canada Men’s National Team.

Win Or Go Home: Celtics Focused On Game 5, Not Winning Three StraightThe odds are stacked against the Celtics, who now find themselves in a 3-1 series hole against the incredible talented Brooklyn Nets.