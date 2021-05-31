CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after a body was found in South Boston Monday morning.

Boston Police said the body was found on East Broadway around 9 a.m.

The body was found in a stairwell leading down from the sidewalk.

No determination has been made if criminal activity was involved.

Police have not released any additional details.

