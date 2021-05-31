BOSTON (CBS) — The mind games are in full swing in the Bruins-Islanders playoff series. With the Bruins up 1-0 after a thrilling Game 1 win on Saturday night, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is keeping Boston guessing on who will be in net for New York in Monday night’s Game 2.

In all likelihood, Sorokin will be back in the crease for New York. Despite allowing four goals on Saturday night, he wasn’t that bad for the Islanders. He was peppered throughout the game as Boston sent several high-pressure shots his way, and he finished with 35 saves on the evening. He’ll certainly need to clean up his control of rebounds, but the rookie is coming off a solid first-round series against Pittsburgh where he had a .943 save percentage.

Trotz, however, would not say whether it would be Sorokin or veteran Semyon Varlamov in net on Monday morning in Boston. All he’d say about the situation is that he’s put a lot of thought into making that decision.

“A lot of thought,” Trotz told reporters said Monday. “It will be a Russian, left-handed goaltender.”

That doesn’t really narrow things down for Boston, but at least Bruce Cassidy also had some fun with the Game 2 guessing game.

“We know he’s going to play a Russian goaltender,” Cassidy joked after Boston’s morning skate on Monday. “We’ve got that narrowed down. After that, I’m not sure.”

Boston is probably hoping to see Sorokin again, considering the Bruins just dropped a quartet of goals on him two nights ago. And when they saw Varlamov during the regular season, it didn’t go very well for the Bruins. The veteran was 5-1 against Boston and had one shutout in seven regular-season matchups, recording a .943 save percentage over those games. But he hasn’t been fully healthy since May 10, when he was injured in his last game against the Bruins, and it remains unclear if he’s healthy enough to play.

Chances are the Bruins will be getting another look at Sorokin on Monday night. But Trotz is going to keep them guessing for as long as he can.