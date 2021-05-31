BOSTON (CBS) –The sights and sounds of spring returning to Faneuil Hall on this Monday holiday. People are excited they can finally get out of the house after a rainy few days.
Business owners told WBZ-TV they're definitely seeing an uptick in foot traffic now that the state is fully reopened.
“It’s been very, very busy compared to last year so definitely great to see that, grateful to see people out and about,” said Faneuil Hall Marketplace vendor Peter Lungo.
Over at the Boston Public Garden, families were lining up for a ride on the Swan Boats. It’s just one of the numerous activities on people’s outdoor to-do list.
"We walked down Charles Street and we're going to walk down actually rollerblade done Comm. Ave and just hang out outside cause it stopped raining," said Amy Reese.
Many people said seeing faces without masks on is making them feel like life is back to normal.
“We can’t stop smiling right now I mean you get to see what everyone looks like the little kids adults smiling it’s awesome to be back out in Boston,” said Jim Leger.
"I feel really hopeful it's great to see everyone outside and it just feels a little better like moving back to the norm which is really nice," said Logan Sharma.
Even with the COVID regulations lifted many people in the city are still choosing to wear masks.