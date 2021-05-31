CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
QUINCY (CBS) — Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Quincy’s Squantum Point Park Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said a person walking in the park called 911 after they found the body on the ground, near the water’s edge.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen at the park Monday.

Police at Quincy’s Squantum Point Park, where a body was found (WBZ-TV)

No other information was immediately available.

