QUINCY (CBS) — Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Quincy’s Squantum Point Park Monday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said a person walking in the park called 911 after they found the body on the ground, near the water's edge.
Multiple police vehicles could be seen at the park Monday.
No other information was immediately available.