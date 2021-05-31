BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t look like the Bruins will have Craig Smith for Game 2 against the New York Islanders. The second-line forward was not on the ice for Boston’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, making it doubtful that he’ll play Monday evening.
Smith had to leave Boston’s Game 1 victory on Saturday night after suffering a lower-body injury when he bumped legs with New York defenseman Cal Clutterbuck. He received treatment on Sunday morning and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy called Smith a gameday decision when chatting with reporters after the team’s optional skate.READ MORE: Revs Midfielder Tajon Buchanan Called To Join Canada Men's National Team
With Smith unable to skate, Jake DeBrusk was on the ice alongside David Krejci and Taylor Hall on Monday morning.READ MORE: Win Or Go Home: Celtics Focused On Game 5, Not Winning Three Straight
This would be a pretty big loss for the Bruins, as Smith has flourished on the second line since Taylor Hall joined Boston at the NHL trade deadline. Smith tallied six goals and dished out 10 assists over a 22-game span since Hall’s arrival, with 13 goals and 19 assists overall during the regular season. He had a goal and two assists so far in the playoffs.
Smith’s lone postseason goal was Boston’s double overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the first round against the Washington Capitals.MORE NEWS: Cole Buckley Of Braintree Identified As Fan Who Allegedly Threw Bottle At Kyrie Irving
DeBrusk has two goals this postseason, both of which came in Boston’s first two games against the Capitals. He played just 13:21 in Game 1 against the Islanders.