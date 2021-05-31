Kevin Garnett Rips Kyrie Irving For Stomping On Celtics Logo: 'That's Not Coo'After stomping all over the Celtics in Brooklyn's Game 4 win in Boston on Sunday night, Nets star Kyrie Irving celebrated by stomping on the Celtics logo at midcourt after the game. That isn't sitting well with Kevin Garnett.

As He Returns To Houston, Alex Cora Isn't Hiding From His Role In Astros Cheating ScandalAlex Cora said his return to Houston this week will be a little different, since it will be his first trip back since serving a one-year suspension for the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Celtics Fan Charged With Assaulting Police Officer At TD GardenIn addition to a fan who allegedly threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving, another man is charged with assaulting an officer inside TD Garden.

Sorokin Or Varlamov In Net For Islanders? Barry Trotz Keeps Bruins Guessing Ahead Of Game 2The Bruins don't know which Islanders netminder they'll see on Monday night -- just that he's a left-handed Russian.

Craig Smith Won't Play In Bruins-Islanders Game 2Craig Smith was not on the ice for the Bruins' morning skate, and he won't be on the ice for Monday night's Game 2 against the New York Islanders.