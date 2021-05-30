CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested early Sunday morning after he crashed through the front door of a Starbucks.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Hooksett Road in Hooksett.

A driver was charged following this crash. (Image Credit: Hooksett NH Police)

A 2013 Subaru FR-S was partially inside the building following a single-vehicle crash.

Ashlin Turner, 41, was driving south on Hooksett Road when he crossed the median, slammed into street signs, drove through the Starbucks parking lot and crashed through the front door.

Damage at Hooksett, NH Starbucks after a car crashed inside. (Image Credit: Hooksett Police)

Police said Turner showed signs of impairment and after field sobriety testing, he was arrested and charged with drunk driving. Later, Turner refused a breath test.

Turner, who suffered minor injuries, will be arraigned September 23 in Hooksett District Court.

