By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston College women’s lacrosse team has been in the title game before. This time, however, the result was much different.

After falling in the championship game for the last three seasons, the Eagles topped Syracuse 16-10 on Sunday in Maryland to earn the program’s first ever title.

This was the sixth overall national championship for Boston College. The men’s hockey team won all five others.

Charlotte North paced the Eagles with six goals. In the process, she set the new NCAA record for goals in a season with 101.

