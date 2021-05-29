CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A 19-year-old man died after the box truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 93 in Tewksbury. State Police responded to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 35 around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Simon Daponta, of Malden, was killed, police said. A 41-year-old Medford man and a 29-year-old Taunton man who were also in the truck’s cab were not hurt.

One person died after a box truck crash on I-93 in Tewksbury (WBZ-TV)

The 2009 Freightliner M2 box truck ended up in the grass shoulder after the driver fell asleep and the truck drifted to the right, according to police. It hit an electrical box and rolled onto the driver’s side. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police cleared the scene at 3:25 p.m.

