TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A 19-year-old man died after the box truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 93 in Tewksbury. State Police responded to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 35 around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Simon Daponta, of Malden, was killed, police said. A 41-year-old Medford man and a 29-year-old Taunton man who were also in the truck’s cab were not hurt.READ MORE: Adam Walker Arrested In Shooting Death Of North Attleboro Man
The 2009 Freightliner M2 box truck ended up in the grass shoulder after the driver fell asleep and the truck drifted to the right, according to police. It hit an electrical box and rolled onto the driver’s side.READ MORE: Residents In Marshfield Told To Evacuate After Gas Leak Fire
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.MORE NEWS: Reopening Massachusetts: All Remaining COVID Restrictions Lifted
Police cleared the scene at 3:25 p.m.