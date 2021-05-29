CINCINNATI (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (5-1-2; 17 pts.) defeated FC Cincinnati (1-4-1; 4 pts.), 1-0, at TQL Stadium on Saturday afternoon to secure a third straight win entering the international break. Forward Adam Buksa scored his third goal in as many games with a 70th-minute header, while Carles Gil notched his MLS-leading fifth assist to give New England its first road win of the season. Goalkeeper Matt Turner backstopped the Revolution to the club’s third clean sheet of the season with a four-save effort.

New England’s high-powered attack collected season highs in shots (26) and corner kicks (13), the Revolution’s highest shot total in a single game since July 2019. The club’s 21 first-half shots set a new team record for shots in a single half. Buksa led the attack with a game-high seven shots and netted his fourth goal of the season – his 10th in MLS regular-season action. The 24-year-old Polish striker has scored in three consecutive games, the longest active streak in MLS, and has netted game-winners in two of the last three matches. Meanwhile, Gil generated 10 chances in the game, only two shy of his club record of 12. He recorded seven chances created from set play in today’s match, one short of the MLS single-game record.

Defensively, the team’s third shutout gives New England a streak of 272 minutes without conceding a goal from open play. Turner, who collected the 19th clean sheet of his career, is now 2-0-0 all-time against FC Cincinnati with shutout efforts in both performances. Matt Polster completed 95.6 percent of his passes in central midfield and recorded team highs in possessions gained (11) and tackles (5). Henry Kessler returned the starting lineup alongside Andrew Farrell to anchor the backline in central defense, while right back Brandon Bye contributed to the offense with a career-best five shots along with three key passes.

New England enters the three-week international break in first place in the Eastern Conference after eight games played. The club returns to action with a road match at New York City FC on Saturday, June 19. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena on TV38, myRITV, CoziTV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.