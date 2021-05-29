BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 203 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 660,969. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,504.
There were 45,028 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.69%.
There are 236 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 73 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 76,892 active cases in Massachusetts.