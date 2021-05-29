BOSTON (CBS) — TD Garden was open at near full capacity on Saturday night for the first time in more than a year. David Pastrnak wanted to arrive in style.
Four days removed from his 25th birthday, Pastrnak arrived to the TD Garden for Game 1 against the Islanders with a look that would even impress Cam Newton.
Pastrnak wore a truly one-of-a-kind white suit with some ornate blue and navy details on the sides. A big fan of hats — perhaps owing to his penchant for recording hat tricks — Pastrnak wore one on Saturday that surely nobody else in the National Hockey League was donning upon entry to the arena.
Pastrnak scored two goals and had four assists for the Bruins in their five games in the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Capitals. If his pregame fit for round two is any indication, he’s looking to make an even bigger impact vs. the Islanders.