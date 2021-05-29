Near-Capacity Garden Crowd Creates Incredible Bruins Atmosphere For First Time In Over A YearFans were allowed at near full capacity on Sunday night for the Bruins-Islanders playoff game. It was a long time coming.

Fenway Park Back To Full Capacity; Red Sox Beat Marlins 3-1The stands were about half full and the crowd broke in a chant of '"Let's go, Red Sox!" that echoed around in the first inning from the announced paid attendance of 25,089.

David Pastrnak Arrives In Style For Bruins' Game 1 Vs. IslandersTD Garden was open at near full capacity on Saturday night for the first time in more than a year. David Pastrnak wanted to arrive in style.

Revolution Defeat FC Cincinnati, 1-0This is a third straight win for the Revs.

Tatum Scores 50 Again, Leads Celtics To Game 3 Win Over NetsThe Celtics shook off a cold start and took Game 3 on Friday night, 125-119, on a playoff career-high 50 points from Jayson Tatum to make it a 2-1 series.