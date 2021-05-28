BOSTON (CBS) – On the eve of a new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic, sports fans have hope.
"Last day of COVID! Can't wait to get back to normal. I love it!" said one Celtics fan.
On Friday, the Celtics played for a crowd of fewer than 5,000 fans.
On Saturday, close to 18,000 fans will pack TD Garden for the Bruins game, but there will be some rules. Fans will need masks to get in, and no bags will be allowed. The Red Sox will also be able to play for a full house at Fenway Park. On Sunday, The Celtics will play before 17,000 people.
“It’s very safe. They’ve done a great job. It’s gonna be a big difference on Sunday, which is why I’m coming tonight. I may not come Sunday. I don’t know if I’m ready for the full capacity,” said one fan who was at the Celtics’ Friday night game.
At Hurricane's, the only restaurant and bar open on Canal Street, the district manager said they just want to focus on a good customer experience and not COVID rules, but they don't plan to pack the place.
“We’ll have about 350 people rather than 500 if things were normal, if we had enough staff – that’s the biggest issue,” he said