BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving was booed anytime he did anything on Friday night, his first game at TD Garden in front of Celtics fans since his unceremonious departure for Brooklyn in 2019.

Well, almost anything. Boston fans did send up a mock cheer when Irving missed his first shot of the night. But other than that, it has been a healthy dose of boos and some unfriendly chants for the Brooklyn guard throughout Game 3 of the Boston-Brooklyn first-round series.

Irving took the floor for warmups a lot later than his Brooklyn teammates, and was met with a chorus of boos from Celtics fans. Irving did not seem to mind it when he first took the court.

Kyrie arrives for warmups to a sea of boos, and waves his arms as if to say, “louder!” pic.twitter.com/w4SQRXli2T — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 29, 2021

That boos grew louder when Irving was introduced ahead of the game.

Kyrie Irving introduced pic.twitter.com/Xp4AXAe4U7 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 29, 2021

Pretty impressive showing by Celtics fans considering the Garden is filled to just 25 percent capacity. With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Massachusetts on Saturday, the arena will be filled to near capacity for Sunday night’s Game 4.

Following the Nets’ Game 2 win in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, Irving made it a point to say he didn’t want to hear any “subtle racism” from the Boston crowd when he returned to TD Garden.

Hearing a lot of "Kyrie, you suck!" but nothing worse than that. #Celtics #Nets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 29, 2021

Irving struggled in the first half, scoring just two points off 1-for-5 shooting to go with a pair of assists and two rebounds in his 20 minutes of action. Boston led 61-57 at the break after erasing a 15-point deficit in the first quarter. Brooklyn leads the series 2-0.