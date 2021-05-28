BEAN’S PURCHASE, N.H. (CBS) – A hiker in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest was killed when the hammock he was in was hit by a falling tree.
Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown, New Hampshire was on a multi-day hike earlier this week, but he didn’t come back as scheduled on Wednesday evening. Fish and Game conservation officers launched a search Thursday afternoon.
They found Murphy Thursday night at the Spruce Brook Tent site just off the Wild River Trail in Bean’s Purchase.
“Evidence at the scene indicated that Murphy had been killed when a tree he had placed his sleeping hammock on, fell and struck him. There was no evidence of foul play and all indications point to this being a tragic accident,” the Fish and Game department said in a statement Friday.