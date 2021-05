BOSTON (CBS) – Whether you have music, fitness, or a night on the town in mind, we have you covered in this week’s To Do List.

SUMMER STAGE

The Patriot Place Summer Stage is back, featuring live music from local bands and musicians throughout the summer. This weekend’s performances will be held from 4 to 7 every night.

Whether you’re shopping or eating, it’s a nice way to enjoy some tunes outside.

https://www.patriot-place.com/summerstage

When: Schedule online https://www.patriot-place.com/summerstage

Where: Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

PADDLEBOARDING

Rent a standup paddle board or kayak through Coast to Coast Paddle. They have three locations in Salem, Beverly, and new this year- Woburn. Rentals start at $20. Also available- lessons, tours, and paddleboard yoga.

http://www.coasttocoastpaddle.com

When: 10am-6pm, Memorial Day until Labor Day

Where: Salem Willows in Salem, Independence Park in Beverly, Horn Pond in Woburn

Cost: Rentals start at $20

CHAMPAGNE LOUNGE

The Secret Garden at the W Boston just opened downtown. The garden-themed champagne lounge features drinks and snack options like lobster sliders, with a 4 course menu available. Hours are 4 to 10 pm.

When: Every day 4-10pm

Where: 100 Stuart Street, Boston

Cost: Price Varies

FREE MUSEUM ENTRY

In honor of Memorial Day, the Institute of Contemporary Art is offering free admission to all on Monday. Timed tickets are required and will be made available online Sunday at 10 in the morning, so make sure you reserve your spot to the museum in advance.

https://www.icaboston.org

When: Monday, May 31 10am-5pm

Where: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston

Cost: free