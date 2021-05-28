Marcus Smart Says He Has Heard Racist Remarks From Celtics Fans: 'It's Sad And Sickening'Asked about Kyrie Irving's comments about Boston fans, Celtics guard Marcus Smart said that he is hoping that the Boston crowd will treat all players -- whether they're in a Celtics or a Nets uniform -- with respect.

Jayson Tatum Good To Go For Celtics-Nets Game 3Celtics forward Jayson Tatum practiced on Thursday and is good to go for Friday night's must-win Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jalen Mills Explains Why He Switched To No. 2 With PatriotsJalen Mills says switching to No. 2 is cool, but it also has a deeper meaning for the new Patriots defensive back.

Long Snapper Joe Cardona On Playing For New England Patriots: 'I Never Thought I'd Be In The NFL'The Patriots long snapper says there is a different energy in the building knowing that fans will be returning to Gillette Stadium in the fall.

Bruins-Islanders Game 1 Set For Saturday Night At TD GardenWe don't have a full series schedule just yet, but at least we know when the Bruins and the Islanders will begin their second-round series.