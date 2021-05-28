BOSTON (CBS) – Whether you have music, fitness, or a night on the town in mind, we have you covered in this week’s To Do List.
SUMMER STAGE
The Patriot Place Summer Stage is back, featuring live music from local bands and musicians throughout the summer. This weekend’s performances will be held from 4 to 7 every night.
Whether you’re shopping or eating, it’s a nice way to enjoy some tunes outside.
https://www.patriot-place.com/summerstage
When: Schedule online https://www.patriot-place.com/summerstage
Where: Patriot Place, Foxboro
Cost: Free
PADDLEBOARDING
Rent a standup paddle board or kayak through Coast to Coast Paddle. They have three locations in Salem, Beverly, and new this year- Woburn. Rentals start at $20. Also available- lessons, tours, and paddleboard yoga.
http://www.coasttocoastpaddle.com
When: 10am-6pm, Memorial Day until Labor Day
Where: Salem Willows in Salem, Independence Park in Beverly, Horn Pond in Woburn
Cost: Rentals start at $20
CHAMPAGNE LOUNGE
The Secret Garden at the W Boston just opened downtown. The garden-themed champagne lounge features drinks and snack options like lobster sliders, with a 4 course menu available. Hours are 4 to 10 pm.
When: Every day 4-10pm
Where: 100 Stuart Street, Boston
Cost: Price Varies
Boston MA Hotels Downtown | W Boston
FREE MUSEUM ENTRY
In honor of Memorial Day, the Institute of Contemporary Art is offering free admission to all on Monday. Timed tickets are required and will be made available online Sunday at 10 in the morning, so make sure you reserve your spot to the museum in advance.
https://www.icaboston.org
When: Monday, May 31 10am-5pm
Where: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston
Cost: free