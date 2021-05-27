MEDFORD (CBS) — A man driving the wrong way on a moped led police on a multi-city pursuit Thursday morning. It started in Danvers on Interstate 95 and came to an end in Medford just before 11 a.m.
SkyEye was following as the red moped dangerously went against traffic on Interstate 93 and drove through intersections. Police eventually caught up with the driver on Mystic Avenue in Medford.
BREAKING: A scooter operator was just taken into custody by police in Medford after going the wrong way on the highway https://t.co/9U0wMdB5lS pic.twitter.com/0ozbiylADn
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 27, 2021
It appeared the driver was being evaluated by EMS once he was stopped. Massachusetts State Police said they were following at a distance as to not escalate the situation as the man was potentially suicidal and driving very erratically.
WBZ-TV Security Analyst Ed Davis said deescalation tactics are critical in these types of pursuits.
“I think people need to understand that this type of an incident is one of the most dangerous things a police officer can do, short of an armed encounter,” he said. “They’re always weighing the benefits and the detriments of continuing the pursuit.”
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).