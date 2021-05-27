CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — All offseason long, an endless flurry of Julio Jones trade rumors and speculation has swirled around the NFL. Thankfully, an end is in sight. Probably.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Falcons could trade their star wide receiver “as soon as next week.”

For the sake of everybody in football, that would be a positive development.

Jones, 32, wants out of Atlanta, and the Falcons wouldn’t mind unloading his massive salary cap hit, either. The Falcons have been careful with choosing their partner for any potential Jones deal, as they’ve been in little rush to get something done. Russini’s report indicates that it may finally be time to get serious.

Jones has been linked to the Patriots, Titans, 49ers, Cowboys, and several other teams this offseason, either through direct reporting, Vegas odds, or seemingly random speculation.

Russini added to her report to say that the Titans appear to be a “long shot” to land Jones.

Whichever team ends up ponying up whatever it takes to land Jones, at least the NFL world knows that a resolution will be coming soon.

