BOSTON (CBS) — All offseason long, an endless flurry of Julio Jones trade rumors and speculation has swirled around the NFL. Thankfully, an end is in sight. Probably.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Falcons could trade their star wide receiver “as soon as next week.”

The Atlanta Falcons have discussed several trade offers for Julio Jones, including an offer for a future first round draft pick, per sources. There is a sense around the league a trade could go down as early as next week. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 27, 2021

For the sake of everybody in football, that would be a positive development.

Jones, 32, wants out of Atlanta, and the Falcons wouldn’t mind unloading his massive salary cap hit, either. The Falcons have been careful with choosing their partner for any potential Jones deal, as they’ve been in little rush to get something done. Russini’s report indicates that it may finally be time to get serious.

Jones has been linked to the Patriots, Titans, 49ers, Cowboys, and several other teams this offseason, either through direct reporting, Vegas odds, or seemingly random speculation.

Russini added to her report to say that the Titans appear to be a “long shot” to land Jones.

As we watch Titans players fiercely recruit Julio Jones on social media, I was told Atlanta has actually had discussions with Tennessee.

As of now, they are still talking but I was told this “is a long shot” for the Titans to land Jones. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 27, 2021

Whichever team ends up ponying up whatever it takes to land Jones, at least the NFL world knows that a resolution will be coming soon.