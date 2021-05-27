BOSTON (CBS) — The Premier Lacrosse League will open its season on June 4 at Gillette Stadium. Before the season begins, local fans will get a chance to see all eight teams in action.
The PLL will host exhibition games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Tuesday, June 1, beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets for the games cost $8, and parking is free.
Patriots fans will be interested to see Chris Hogan, who will be playing for the Cannons Lacrosse Club after making the switch from the NFL to the PLL.
The schedule of exhibition games is as follows:
Game #1: 2-3 p.m., Chaos vs. Chrome
Game #2: 3:15-4:15 p.m., Redwoods vs. Waterdogs
Game #3: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Archers vs. Atlas
Game #4: 5:45-6:45 p.m.:, Cannons vs. Whipsnakes
Cannons Lacrosse Club is in its first year with the PLL, after winning the the Major League Lacrosse championship last season. After that championship, the MLL and PLL merged. The season begins June 4-6 at Gillette Stadium, before moving to Atlanta in Week 2, Baltimore in Week 3, Long Island in Week 4, and Minneapolis in Week 5.