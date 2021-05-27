FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy drowned Wednesday night while using a rope swing at a pond in Framingham.
Police said the boy was playing on the rope swing at Learned Pond around 6 p.m. A friend who was swimming with the teenager called 911 when he did not resurface.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley said officers were there within minutes of the 911 call and dove into the water. They quickly found the boy and began CPR. He was rushed to Metrowest Medical Center but did not survive.
“It’s a traumatic event. A lot of us have kids this age. So you pull someone who could be your kid out of the water and do CPR on them, and it’s unsuccessful, it’s troubling,” said Riley.READ MORE: It Happens Here: Dedham's Fairbanks House Is Oldest Wood Frame Home In North America
The Department of Public Works plans to take down the rope swing Thursday.
Riley said the swimming area is a popular spot as the weather heats up and some children are at the pond unsupervised.
“Unfortunately we see these incidents far too often,” he said.MORE NEWS: Eric Carle, Author And Illustrator Of Children's Books Including 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Dead At 91
Police said it appears the boy did not know how to swim. His name has not been released.