MILTON (CBS) – Divers are searching for a missing swimmer Thursday night at Houghton’s Pond in Milton.
Massachusetts State Police said the adult man went missing around 6:30 p.m.
We are on scene at Houghtons Pond with @MiltonFireON , @MassStatePolice , @BostonParksDept to search pond for missing swimmer. BFD has divers in the water. pic.twitter.com/z4Pep9QPaU
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 27, 2021
Boston Fire Department divers, Milton firefighters, Massachusetts State Police, and Boston Parks Department are participating in the search.
According to the state’s website, Houghton’s Pond is 24 acres in size and up to 42 feet deep.