BOSSTON (CBS) – A new study says the evening is the best time of day to work out to counter the metabolic effects of a greasy diet.
Researchers in Australia looked at 24 overweight and obese men placed on a high-fat diet for 11 days. They found that only evening exercise could partly reverse some of the negative effects of a high-fat diet on the blood markers such as fasting blood sugar, insulin, and cholesterol.
That’s not to say that morning exercise was not beneficial.
Men who worked out at all, whether in the morning or in the evening, were more aerobically fit. But evening workouts seemed to provide more metabolic benefits.