CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Dennis White

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White has lost an appeal in his fight to keep his job.

The Massachusetts appeals court denied White’s petition on Thursday.

READ MORE: 'Like The End Of Prohibition': Massachusetts Bars And Nightclubs Excited For Saturday Reopening

White is arguing that Acting Mayor Kim Janey does not have the power to fire him.

READ MORE: 'Sparked An Epiphany': George Floyd's Death Inspired Revere Teen To Use Her Voice To Fight For Change

Earlier this week, a Superior Court judge ruled that Janey does.

Janey wants to fire White over domestic violence allegations from the 1990s and his refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Study Finds Those Infected With COVID Or Vaccinated May Have Long Lasting Immunity

In a statement, White’s attorney said the commissioner accepts the decision. He’s now asking the city to release all of the evidence against him so he can defend himself at his termination hearing.

CBSBoston.com Staff