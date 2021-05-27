BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White has lost an appeal in his fight to keep his job.
The Massachusetts appeals court denied White's petition on Thursday.
White is arguing that Acting Mayor Kim Janey does not have the power to fire him.
Earlier this week, a Superior Court judge ruled that Janey does.
Janey wants to fire White over domestic violence allegations from the 1990s and his refusal to cooperate with the investigation.
In a statement, White’s attorney said the commissioner accepts the decision. He’s now asking the city to release all of the evidence against him so he can defend himself at his termination hearing.