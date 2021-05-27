NORWOOD (CBS) — There was a special send-off Thursday for a 96-year-old Norwood World War II veteran on a lifelong mission. In 1944, Private Anthony Grasso was paired with Lt. Frank DuBose in Europe, when a howitzer shell hit them.
DuBose pushed Grasso out of the way, giving his life to save his partner.READ MORE: WATCH: Wrong-Way Moped Driver Weaves Through Oncoming Highway Traffic Before Police Stop Him
“He took the brunt of the blow,” Grasso told WBZ-TV. “And I can never forget it.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel To Step Down In June
Grasso is headed to South Carolina to pay his respects at DuBose’s grave. Family, friends and local officials gathered Thursday to wish him safe travels before police from several departments escorted him to the airport.
The trip is possible thanks to a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $7,000.MORE NEWS: Jasmyn Beatty's Brutal Murder In Framingham Apartment Has 'Community On Edge'