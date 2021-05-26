SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A special honor is coming for Somerville Olympian Phil Reavis, Sr.
The city's Memorialization Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to name the athletic field at the new Somerville High School after Reavis.
This will be the first place in Somerville named after a person of color. The city was first established in 1842, 179 years ago.
Reavis was a track star at Somerville High, breaking records in the high jump. As a student at Villanova, he competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics and made the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1958.
He returned to Somerville to become a teacher and a mentor.
Phil Reavis Sr. is now 84 years old, lives in China and plays in a jazz band.
His family told WBZ-TV Tuesday he is "over the moon" about the city's honor.
A dedication ceremony is now being planned for next fall.