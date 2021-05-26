BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 382 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 660,298. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,482.READ MORE: Is Dogecoin A Good Investment? Expert Suggests Avoiding Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
There were 54,978 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Failure To Compromise On Capitol Hill Is All Too Familiar
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.86%.
There are 264 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 78 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: 1 Year After George Floyd's Death, Black-Owned Wine Business Owner Gives Back To Community With New Scholarship
There are an estimated 8,416 active cases in Massachusetts.