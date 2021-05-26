HAVERHILL (CBS) – The phones are ringing nonstop again at Li’s Asian Restaurant.
“I get the chicken fingers and beef teriyaki,” said Judy Williams.
The Haverhill restaurant on Route 125 near the New Hampshire border underwent a full renovation.
It was forced to close back in February after three cars crashed into the building in a span of just eight days.
Crystal Li says they’re relieved to finally be back open.
“It’s a great great feeling you know just reconnecting with people just talking to them seeing how they are doing an everything,” said Li.
After the three car crashes the City Council sent state officials a letter addressing their concerns.
“It was basically asking them to be aware of this and in conjunction with our city engineer help us find ways to mitigate and safety concerns,” said City Councilor Mike McGonagle.
“I hope there is enough you know to keep this place from being hit again or something like that,” said Li.