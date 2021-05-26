FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Authorities have identified the woman found murdered Tuesday morning inside a Framingham apartment complex as 28-year-old Jasmyn Beatty. She was a resident of the Halstead Apartments on Worcester Road.
Beatty "suffered obvious trauma," according to District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. A person who knew Beatty called 911 to report her death just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Beatty's death is being investigated as an apparent homicide. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
"Investigators are in the very early stages of the investigation and have still not yet made a determination about whether or not this is an isolated incident," Ryan and Baker said in a statement.
Authorities are asking anyone who “saw anything unusual” in the area of the apartment complex to call police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.