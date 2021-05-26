BOSTON (CBS) – Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine will headline the next Boston Calling Music Festival.
It will be held May 27-29, 2022 at Harvard’s athletic complex.
The announcement of the headliners came Tuesday as tickets went on sale. You can get them here.
And we’re just getting started. Tickets available now: https://t.co/MJCgfzaH7C pic.twitter.com/9syotHpHfk
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) May 26, 2021
Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to headline the festival in 2020, but it’s been canceled for two years in a row because of the pandemic.
The rest of the bands for 2022 will be announced at a later date.