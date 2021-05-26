BOSTON (CBS) – Got outdoor plans Wednesday night? You will want to keep an eye to the sky.
The National Weather Service and Storms Prediction Center have been highlighting an area, mainly in northern and western New England, for a few days now that is at risk for some severe thunderstorms this evening.
The area of highest concern is in New York State, Vermont and extreme western Massachusetts (Berkshire County) and western Connecticut.
Further to the east, in central and eastern MA, Rhode Island and most of southern New Hampshire, the threat is much lower. In these areas the line of storms will be arriving after the main heating of the day (largely between 6-11 p.m.) and will likely be diminishing when they arrive.
However, a few storms may continue to hold on to some strong wind gusts, therefore a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties until 11 p.m. on Wednesday. This watch also includes all of southern New Hampshire.
Timing in central MA (Worcester area) being closer to 7 p.m. and in eastern MA (Boston area, should anything survive the trip) between 8-10 p.m.
Following this cold front tonight, we clear out rather quickly and Thursday features sunshine and lower humidity with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than the 90+ of Wednesday.
